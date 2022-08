News From Law.com

The 3M earplug litigation—pending before Judge Casey Rodgers in the Northern District of Florida—over a more than three-year period has included hundreds of hearings and status conferences, 16 trials, innumerable motions and orders, three special masters, multiple plaintiff and defense attorney committees, 3,300 docket entries, dismissals of tens of thousands of individual cases, and much more—with much of this conducted through a global pandemic.

August 23, 2022, 8:00 AM