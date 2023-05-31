Courts Remote Hearing Authority in Limbo as Legislation Ling...

News From Law.com

With a statutory deadline fast approaching, lawmakers may turn to the state budget to extend the authority for courts to hold remote proceedings in civil cases. Companion bills that would allow state courts to continue using video technology in civil matters through 2025 passed the state Senate on unanimous votes last week. Leaders in the Assembly, however, have yet to send SB 21 and SB 22 to a policy committee, further delaying a process that must be completed in the coming weeks.

California

May 31, 2023, 6:24 PM

nature of claim: /