News From Law.com

A federal judge on Monday allowed up to $150 million in attorney fees to move forward tied to four settlements with Juul Labs but questioned the lack of diversity among the 62 plaintiffs' firms involved in the cases. U.S. District Judge William Orrick, of the Northern District of California, had required plaintiffs' attorneys to provide a demographic report. He found it "troubling" that there were no Black or Latino attorneys, and questioned why few women handled depositions.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 18, 2023, 2:23 PM

nature of claim: /