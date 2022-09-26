Courts Deny Texas on 2 Fronts in Health Care to Transgender ...

News From Law.com

Texas politicians determined to gin up their base by using the state to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender children were dealt two setbacks recently in court. The Fifth District Court of Appeals dismissed a state appeal in which it attempted to intervene in a lawsuit between a pediatrician and a private clinic where gender-affirming care is provided to minors. A week before the Fifth District's ruling, a Travis County district court entered yet another injunction involving the Department of Family and Protective Services, which has been executing a gubernatorial directive to investigate the parents of transgender children on an assumption that any gender affirming health care for minors is child abuse.

September 26, 2022, 3:31 PM