A jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has awarded plaintiffs a $2.3M judgment in a counterfeit cigarette rolling papers dispute. The plaintiff in the lawsuit, Republic Brands, said the purpose of the suit was to "safeguard the industry" by sending a message to other companies that distribute counterfeit products.

March 24, 2023, 4:27 PM

