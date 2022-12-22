Courtroom Dedication to Late Justice Paul Feinman Sparks Que...

News From Law.com

In the two months that have followed the event, several ex-judges have questioned whether the courtroom dedication at 60 Centre Street should have happened at all. On one hand, they question whether the recognition, which they note is exceedingly rare in the state system, should have gone to Feinman, in particular. There are many other judges, deceased and living, who seem to be as deserving, or more deserving, than was Feinman, they say. But more broadly, and with more emphasis, they question the dedication because they say there is no transparency, or established criteria, within the court system for who receives a courtroom, or courthouse, naming.

New York

December 22, 2022, 3:42 PM