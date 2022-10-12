Courtroom Clash Over Authority to Settle Opioid Claims Pits ...

News From Law.com

The district attorneys from Pennsylvania's two largest counties faced off against the state Attorney General's Office on Wednesday. The clash was over Attorney General Josh Shapiro's settlement of lawsuits the DAs had filed against opioid companies. In arguments before an en banc Commonwealth Court panel, counsel for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala characterized Shapiro's settlement of their claims as a late-stage intervention that diverted resources away from their offices.

Health Care

October 12, 2022, 7:53 PM