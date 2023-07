Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a wage-and-hour employment class action against Rocket Mortgage to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Nathan & Associates and Righetti Glugoski, alleges that the defendant failed to pay putative class members for all hours worked and compelled employees to work off the clock. The case is 5:23-cv-01450, Courtney Tolbert v. Rocket Mortgage, LLC, a Michigan Limited Liability Company et al.

Fintech

July 24, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Courtney Tolbert

defendants

Does 1 - 25, inclusive

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, a Michigan Limited Liability Company

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches