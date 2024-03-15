W. West Allen of Howard & Howard has entered an appearance for Pioneer Natural Resources, an oil producer operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas, in a pending antitrust class action. The action, alleging price-fixing in the market for shale oil and home heating oil, was filed Jan. 29 in Nevada District Court by Freed Kanner London & Millen; the Law Office of Andrew M. Leavitt; and Aeton Law Partners. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey, is 2:24-cv-00198, Courtmanche et al v Permian Resources Corp. et al.
Energy
March 15, 2024, 9:57 AM