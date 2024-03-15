Who Got The Work

W. West Allen of Howard & Howard has entered an appearance for Pioneer Natural Resources, an oil producer operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas, in a pending antitrust class action. The action, alleging price-fixing in the market for shale oil and home heating oil, was filed Jan. 29 in Nevada District Court by Freed Kanner London & Millen; the Law Office of Andrew M. Leavitt; and Aeton Law Partners. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey, is 2:24-cv-00198, Courtmanche et al v Permian Resources Corp. et al.

Energy

March 15, 2024, 9:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Brian Courtmanche

David Silver

Josselyn's Getaway Log Cabins, LLC

Laura J Faber

Patricia Mancieri

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Andrew M. Leavitt

defendants

Continental Resources Inc.

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

EOG Resources, Inc.

Hess Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Chesapeke Energy Corporation

Permian Resources Corp.

Permian Resources Corp. f/k/a Centennial Resource Development Inc.

defendant counsels

Howard & Howard

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations