Courthouse News Service filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Minnesota State Court Administrator's Office on Monday in Minnesota District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of blocking access to electronically-filed complaints in Hennepin County and Ramsey County until after they've been administratively processed by court staff, a process which generally takes one to three days. According to the complaint, this 'no-access-before-processing' policy violates the plaintiff's First Amendment right of access to new civil complaints. The suit was filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Leventhal PLLC. The case is 0:23-cv-02198, Courthouse News Service v. Shorba et al.

July 24, 2023, 8:23 PM

Courthouse News Service

Leventhal PLLC

Heather Kendall

Jeff Shorba

Sara Gonsalves

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation