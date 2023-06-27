New Suit - Civil Rights

Courthouse News Service sued the Clerk of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Nailah K. Byrd on Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The court case, brought by Faruki PLL, contends that the County's 'no-access-before-process' policy deprives the plaintiff of its First Amendment rights as it unnecessarily delays and denies access to e-filed civil complaints upon receipt, thus allowing for news reported by Courthouse to run the risk of being 'stale.' The case is 1:23-cv-01257, Courthouse News Service v. Byrd.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 27, 2023, 6:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Courthouse News Service

Plaintiffs

Faruki - Cincinnati

defendants

Clerk Nailah K. Byrd

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation