Some New York court watchers said Wednesday that Rowan Wilson's confirmation as chief judge could mean lawmakers will give him the space and time needed to take on some the court system's more weighty challenges. A judge expressed hope that the legislature might hold off on passing measures that have been said to be a means of micromanaging the courts from the New York Capitol.

New York

April 19, 2023, 6:39 PM

