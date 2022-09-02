Court Tosses Sanctions Against Lawyers in Failed Defamation ...

News From Law.com

A federal appeals court on Friday lifted sanctions that were imposed against lawyers who represented former Congressman Devin Nunes' aide in an unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against CNN. Judges Pamela Harris and Stephanie Thacker and Chief Judge Roger Gregory, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, said there's no evidence that Nunes' senior adviser Derek Harvey and his attorneys, Joseph Meadows and Steven Biss, acted in bad faith when they filed an amended complaint last year alleging the network defamed him in 2019.

District of Columbia

September 02, 2022, 12:37 PM