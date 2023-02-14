Court to Rule on Attorney Disqualification, Judge Recusal in...

News From Law.com

In dueling filings, litigators addressed a question a federal court posed: If Peter Valori is disqualified from a case, can his former law firm colleague, U.S. Magistrate Judge Melissa Damian, who has since recused herself from the case, return to rule on future motions, including for class certification? The case pits the plaintiff, Michael Fox, who alleged the defendant, the Ritz Carlton Hotel Co. LLC, deceived him by providing no or inadequate notice of automatic suggested gratuity charges on his restaurant purchases.

February 14, 2023, 1:42 PM