A New Jersey judge closed the door on civil litigants who sought to change venues to escape a trial moratorium stemming from a shortage of judges. Assignment Judge Kevin Shanahan of Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties denied six motions on Tuesday to change venue to another county from litigants who sought to escape the consequences of a trial moratorium in Vicinage 13.

August 01, 2023, 6:36 PM

