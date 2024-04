News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, in a precedential ruling, has given General Motors the green light to revoke the franchise of a New Jersey Chevrolet dealership that submitted false warranty claims for reimbursement. The court of appeals rejected the assertion by lawyers for Mall Chevrolet of Cherry Hill that GM's actions violated New Jersey's Franchise Practices Act.

