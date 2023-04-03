Court Says Website Design Can Ensure Notice of Mandatory Arb...

News From Law.com

Consumers' disputes with a teledentistry website are subject to mandatory arbitration based on its requirement that users click a box indicating agreement with a document labeled "informed consent," a New Jersey appeals court ruled. Website agreements such as the one for SmileDirectClub, which requires "that a user consent to any terms or conditions by clicking on a dialog box on the screen in order to proceed with the internet transaction," are known as "click-wrap" agreements and are "routinely enforced by the courts," the appeals court ruled.

