News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency has been characterized in some quarters as a rollback of the Clean Water Act, but in New Jersey, its impact is expected to be minimal. Disputes about wetlands generate voluminous litigation in New Jersey, and Sackett won't change that because state's environmental regulations that go farther than federal law are still in effect, some environmental lawyers said.

Real Estate

May 31, 2023, 5:00 PM

nature of claim: /