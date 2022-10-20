Court Ruling Blunts Key Weapon in DOJ Foreign Agent Crackdow...

News From Law.com

The dismissal of a lawsuit against former casino mogul Steve Wynn has undermined a key part of the U.S. Justice Department's strategy to more rigorously police foreign influence campaigns in the United States, according to national security lawyers. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of the District of Columbia granted Wynn's motion to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to compel him to register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act over his alleged effort to lobby former President Donald Trump and his administration on behalf of China.

October 20, 2022, 5:52 PM