A federal appellate court has settled the three-year spat between a former assistant public defender and her then-boss. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling granting summary judgment to former Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein in a wrongful-termination lawsuit brought against him by Ruby Green, a former assistant public defender. Green alleged Finkelstein fired her, violating her First-Amendment rights.

July 19, 2023, 4:29 PM

