Court Revives Suit From Fired Lawyer Who Asked to Work Remot...

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit revived a lawsuit an attorney brought against her former employer accusing the firm of firing her for asking to work remotely during the pandemic. The panel said a district court shouldn't have dismissed Polina Milman's retaliation claim against Fieger & Fieger. Polina accused the firm of violating the Family and Medical Leave Act when firing her in March 2020, after she requested unpaid leave to care for her two-year-old son who had COVID symptoms.

Michigan

January 25, 2023, 5:55 PM