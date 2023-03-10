Court Reverses Sanctions, Contempt Order Against Attorney, C...

News From Law.com

A former attorney in Louisiana has won an appeal against a trial court's granting of a contempt motion and sanctions against him for alleged vile language used in an appellate brief for a public records case. On appeal from the 21st Judicial District Court of Louisiana, the state's Court of Appeals for the First Circuit overturned a contempt order and sanctions against former attorney DeWayne L. Williams, who represented three aldermen for the Village of Tangipahoa.

March 10, 2023, 3:30 PM