Court Reverses Sanction Order in Feud Among South Florida At...

In a long running legal dispute that has resulted in two Florida Bar ethics cases, Florida's Third District Court of Appeal ruled that the defendants, Guy Shir and Jodi Shir of the Shir Law Group and Stuart J. Zoberg of ZTJ Recovery Inc., will not have to pay attorney fees in connection with a sanction order the trial court entered. The Third DCA ruled that Miami-Dade Circuit Court erred by not providing defendants adequate notice and an opportunity for an evidentiary hearing prior to entering its sanctions order.

August 11, 2022, 2:43 PM