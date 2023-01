News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a lower court abused its discretion when granting a $185 million award for Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in litigation involving the Affordable Care Act. Judges Kimberly Moore, Richard Taranto and Raymond Chen called the attorneys fee award "extraordinarily high" and sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to reconsider.

District of Columbia

January 31, 2023, 1:06 PM