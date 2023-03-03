Court Outlines Limits on Pre-Suit Discovery, with Rule 202 i...

News From Law.com

A North Texas appeals court vacated a trial court's order for pre-suit depositions in a case where the mother sought information of alleged bullying and interference with her son's eligibility to play sports. The Eleventh District Court of Appeals found error in an order it considered an overly broad use of Rule 202, which provides for limited discovery in anticipation of a potential lawsuit. Kayci Hinkson, the mother of R.G., a minor, sought pre-suit depositions of six Gordon Independent School District employees related to events that occurred before and after the family moved to the Strawn school district.

