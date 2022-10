News From Law.com

Twitter may not be finished negotiating which records related to a merger agreement with Elon Musk it hands over, even if the company ends up resolving its busted deal case out of court. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick ordered Wednesday that attorneys for Twitter must respond to a shareholder's separate complaint seeking records on how the board handled consideration of a deal and the disclosure of information Musk cited as his reason for backing out.

California

October 13, 2022, 12:54 PM