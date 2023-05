News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals is back in session tomorrow morning with an eye toward answering questions in the next chapter of Gwinnett DA Patsy Austin-Gatson's war on hemp-derivative Delta 8, a custody battle over a frozen embryo, a trial court's decision to deny a motion to exclude unvaccinated jurors from a medical malpractice trial and a new argument against denying insurance coverage to businesses that experienced profit loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

