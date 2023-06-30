Court Missed the Mark When It Comes to Premises Liability, J...

News From Law.com

Four months after hearing oral arguments in a group of premise liability appeals, the Supreme Court of Georgia has issued decisions clarifying "the scope and nature of the liability faced by premises owners, occupiers, and security contractors in cases involving personal injuries arising from third-party criminal conduct." As attorneys on either side of the three underlying cases digested the order Friday, key litigators offered their reactions to the judgments, and highlighted the rulings' implications.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 30, 2023, 2:18 PM

nature of claim: /