Court: Miss. Can Continue Block Felons From Voting | Law.com...

News From Law.com

People convicted of certain felonies in Mississippi still won't be able to vote, as a lawsuit that sought to automatically reinstate their voting rights was struck down by a federal appeals court Wednesday. Attorneys who challenged the provision had argued the authors of the state's 1890 constitution showed racist intent when they chose which felonies would cause people to lose the right to vote, picking crimes they thought were more likely to be committed by Black people.

Mississippi

August 26, 2022, 7:00 PM