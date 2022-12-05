Court Likely to Stay Out of DA Krasners Impeachment Fight, E...

News From Law.com

Constitutional law experts said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's recently filed suit to halt impeachment efforts against him raised several tricky legal questions—but that doesn't mean a court will provide answers. Sources said Krasner will face an uphill battle in convincing the Commonwealth Court to weigh in on the legality of the Republican-led attempt to remove him from office. "The courts will be on the sidelines, will stay on the sidelines, will not leave the sidelines," said Craig Green, a professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law and constitutional law expert.

December 05, 2022, 4:37 PM