News From Law.com

A federal district court judge granted a preliminary injunction on enforcement of a U.S. Department of Energy temporary ban on applications for the export of liquefied natural gas. The state of Louisiana, joined by the attorneys general of 16 other states, filed suit March 21 against the Biden administration and the DOE after the agency paused review of applications affecting exports to countries without a free trade agreement (FTA).

Energy

July 03, 2024, 5:28 PM