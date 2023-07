News From Law.com

Delaware Chancery Court has decided a group of defendants that conspired to breach fiduciary duties will be held accountable for more than $2.1 million in attorney fees, reasoning egregious conduct throughout five years of litigation warranted shifting the full amount plaintiffs requested. The rare fee shifting decision is a win for investors represented by Moses Singer and Berger Harris.

July 11, 2023, 3:45 PM

