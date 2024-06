News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court denied relief to energy companies walloped by huge bills during Winter Storm Uri, saying courts can't second-guess the regulatory agency's orders. Settling a three-year dispute between the Public Utility Commission of Texas and Luminant Energy Co. LLC, the state's high court said the Austin Court of Appeals erred when it ruled the PUC exceeded its authority under the Public Utility Regulatory Act because the statute prohibits price-setting.

Energy

June 17, 2024, 5:09 PM

