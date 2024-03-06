Court Finds Summary Judgment Inappropriate for Adverse-Posse...

News From Law.com

In an adverse-possession lawsuit, the Appellate Court stressed the importance of courts viewing the allegations of the nonmoving party in a favorable light when deciding a motion for summary judgment. The litigation stemmed from two parties who each say they own a Connecticut land parcel. The plaintiffs argued the land has been seen as part of their property for more than 15 years, going back to previous owners, but the defendants claimed to own it based on the land title. The trial court granted a motion for summary judgment from the defendants, Michael Eaton and Stephanie Hawker, stating the opposing parties both used the parcel of land at the center of the litigation, but the defendants "solely possess the disputed area."

Connecticut

March 06, 2024, 3:22 PM

