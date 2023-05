News From Law.com

Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal weighed in on a suit arising under a residential or commercial property insurance policy law and the written notice of intent to initiate litigation. The ruling seems to contradict previous case law, according to one attorney, who said she's not done seeing the case through to its full conclusion, if her client can hold out long enough.

May 15, 2023, 3:53 PM

nature of claim: /