Cravath, Swaine & Moore attorneys are entitled to a nearly $75 million shifted contingency fee, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III has decided. Glasscock found Cravath is entitled to 15% of the $410 million its client, The Williams Companies Inc., was awarded last year in a case over a busted deal.

August 26, 2022, 2:43 PM