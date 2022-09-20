Court Filing: Video Shows Unauthorized Access to Ga. Electio...

News From Law.com

A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, a court filing says. The filing late Monday is part of a broader lawsuit challenging the security of the state's voting machines that has been drawn into a separate investigation of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his loss in Georgia.

Georgia

September 20, 2022, 11:43 AM