Further revisions to the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan were found to be in order during a three and a half hour hearing on Thursday. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the District of Delaware went through the more than 60 pages of findings and conclusions intended to supplement the 281-page opinion she issued a month ago, pointing out language that needed to be fine tuned and hearing any relevant argument throughout.

September 01, 2022, 5:40 PM