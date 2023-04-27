Court Employee Suing State Judiciary Gets Second Chance to B...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey judiciary employee's race discrimination suit has been reopened after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled that her retaliation claim was wrongly dismissed. Flavia Stovall alleged sufficient facts to raise a reasonable expectation that discovery will reveal evidence of a retaliation claim's elements, said Judge Arianna Freeman, who was joined by Senior Judge Thomas Ambro. Judge David Porter, in a partial dissent, said Stovall did not plead sufficient facts to support a retaliation claim.

April 27, 2023, 7:14 PM

