News From Law.com International

Anglo American has headed off a class action over allegations that a Zambian mine in which it held a stake for almost 50 years inflicted tens of thousands of people with lead poisoning. Civil society groups have expressed deep disappointment with the decision of the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to stop the lawsuit from proceeding against the mine.

Middle East / Africa

December 19, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /