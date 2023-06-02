Court Declines to Pierce Corporate Veil in Deutsche Banks $2...

News From Law.com

Deutsche Bank AG attempted to hold Sebastian Holdings Inc. sole shareholder and director personally liable for a $243 million foreign judgment, but the Supreme Court affirmed the trial court's judgment in favor of the defendants. Attorneys said the litigation presented novel issues of choice-of-law and foreign law. Because the trial court did not find that it was Vik's intent to "leave the corporation unable to pay its debts", then Deutsche Bank could not pierce the corporate veil.

