News From Law.com

According to court data, Philadelphia juries have been significantly more likely to award million-dollar-plus verdicts in the last two and a half years than they were before 2020. The percentage of plaintiff wins, too, has grown to make up more than half of trial outcomes. Attorneys told The Legal Intelligencer that the trend appears to apply nationally, and, whatever its cause, it's likely to stick.

Pennsylvania

June 22, 2023, 10:20 AM

nature of claim: /