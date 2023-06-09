Court Crushes Miami Lawyers Claim That He Caught COVID at a ...

News From Law.com

In deciding on a petition for writ of prohibition from a Broward County Circuit Court case, Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal on Wednesday sided with the Seminole Tribe of Florida but left one stone unturned."We do not address in this opinion the Seminole Tribe's argument that a negligence suit related to the respondent's claim that he was injured by contracting COVID-19 at a facility operated by the Tribe is forever barred," wrote Judge Burton C. Conner with appellate Judges Robert M. Gross and Cory J. Ciklin concurring.

June 09, 2023

