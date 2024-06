News From Law.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom turned to court commissioners in his latest round of judicial appointments, choosing nine of the bench officers to fill many of the trial court vacancies he filled Tuesday.Six of the 15 new judges will serve on Bay Area courts. Four of the appointees across the state already won election to judicial departments; Newsom's interim appointments will allow them to take the bench as judges before their terms start in January.

June 20, 2024, 10:13 AM

