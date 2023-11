News From Law.com

Due to adverse weather conditions throughout South Florida over the past two days, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Fort Lauderdale, as part of the Southern District of Florida, will temporarily cease operations on Thursday, Nov. 16. This decision aligns with the U.S. District Court's Emergency Closure Policy Administrative Order 2022-86. The announcement was made by Clerk of Court Joe Falzone via email.

Government

November 16, 2023, 9:12 AM

