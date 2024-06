News From Law.com

Court-watchers say Thursday's vote by Tesla shareholders to ratify Elon Musk's pay package doesn't negate the Delaware Chancery Court's faulting the process by which Tesla's board originally approved the package in 2018. They say that if Musk does end up getting the compensation package valued at over $50 billion reinstated, it won't be for a while.

Automotive

June 14, 2024, 3:03 PM

