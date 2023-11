News From Law.com

The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on American Rescue Plan Act Funding has awarded more than $20.7 million to 39 Georgia judicial circuits in the latest round of federal funding aimed at tackling court backlogs.Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the awards account for "nearly the full balance" of $96 million in ARPA funds allocated to trial and appellate courts and prosecutors since the program's announcement in October 2021.

November 13, 2023, 9:42 AM

