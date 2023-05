News From Law.com

Coursera, an open online course provider founded in 2012 by two Stanford University computer science professors, has promoted Alan Cardenas to senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. Cardenas joined Mountain View, California-based Coursera in 2021 as vice president, deputy general counsel and assistant corporate secretary. He is succeeding Anne Cappel, who the company says is moving into an advisory role after five years as legal chief.

Education

May 17, 2023, 4:16 PM

nature of claim: /