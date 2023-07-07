Who Got The Work

Michael W. Higginbotham of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer has entered an appearance for Walgreens Co. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 23 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Wiggins, Childs, Pantazis, Fisher & Goldfarb and Arciniegas Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming bias against her pregnancy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-00525, Cournoyer v. Walgreen Co.

