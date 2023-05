New Suit - Employment

Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, was sued Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Wiggins, Childs, Pantazis, Fisher & Goldfarb and Arciniegas Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming bias against her pregnancy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00525, Cournoyer v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 23, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Michaela Cournoyer

Plaintiffs

Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher Goldfarb

Arciniegas Law PLLC

defendants

Walgreen Co.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination